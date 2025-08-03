Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) fell 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 181,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 29,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

