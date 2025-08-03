Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 181,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 29,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

