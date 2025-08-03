Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

