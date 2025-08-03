Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 1st

Get alerts:

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services online, ranging from pure-play retailers like Amazon and Alibaba to platform providers like Shopify. Investing in these stocks allows market participants to tap into the growth of digital retail, which is driven by shifting consumer habits, technological innovation and the continued expansion of internet commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.20. 9,878,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,110,602. The company has a market cap of $783.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $117.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $922.48. The company had a trading volume of 906,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,242. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,035.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,472,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,802. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $82.70 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,316,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,545,705. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

NYSE:RRX traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.81. 582,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,411. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.66.

