Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,163 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJUL. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 14,304.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.0%

TJUL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.26. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

