Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,163 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJULFree Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJUL. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 14,304.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.0%

TJUL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.26. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

