Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 939 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.44. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.