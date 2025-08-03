Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of PMX opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

