Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,883 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,883 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 201,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 859,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 950,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of BDN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.97. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $665.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 65.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.12%. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.91%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

