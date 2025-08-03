Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,914 Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
