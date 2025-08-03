Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,914 Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Get Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.