Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 40,573 KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSPY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSPY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.24% of KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF alerts:

Separately, CLG LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF by 419.6% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 224,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 180,899 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF (KSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hedgeye Hedged Equity index. The fund tracks an index the provides exposure to the S&P 500, with the objective of reducing volatility and dynamically hedging downside risk. The underlying portfolio holds ETFs with exposure to the S&P 500 Index, a fund-of-funds, and weekly Index options KSPY was launched on Jul 16, 2024 and is issued by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.