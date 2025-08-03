Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIHL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 0.25. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $658.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

