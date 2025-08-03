Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.
Baidu Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
