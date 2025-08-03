Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 541.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.70 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $698.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley raised Carlyle Secured Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carlyle Secured Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

