Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

