Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $238.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.37 and a fifty-two week high of $243.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.33.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

