Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Up 12.5%

FDEM stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $185.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

