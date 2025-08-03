Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $993,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 226,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA JPME opened at $103.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $357.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.