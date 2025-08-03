Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.68% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $2,775,418.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,912.27. This represents a 28.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,671.50. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

