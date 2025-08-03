Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,314 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,779,000 after acquiring an additional 298,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,933 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.45.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

