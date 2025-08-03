Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter.

TFLR stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

