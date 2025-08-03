Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALTL opened at $38.95 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

