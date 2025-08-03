Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5%

RXRX stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 961.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

