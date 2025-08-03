Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 1,553.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 228,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $25,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 261,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,340.70. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $357,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,971.80. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,162 shares of company stock worth $1,524,781. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.10 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

