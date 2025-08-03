Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 30.7% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BUFY opened at $20.85 on Friday. Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf Profile

The FT Vest Laddered International Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted, laddered portfolio of four FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The fund targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA).

