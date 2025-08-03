Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,535 Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, RPOA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.60.

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

