Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,079 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 27,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,281,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VET shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $395.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 466.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -237.50%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

