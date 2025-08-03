Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,590 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MAV opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

