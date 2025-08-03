Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Profile

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

