Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,656 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,381,000. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after buying an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,394,000 after buying an additional 1,456,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 941,284 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.