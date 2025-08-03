Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.50 price target on Couchbase and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $385,396.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 377,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,469.60. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $158,739.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,859.87. The trade was a 39.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,542 shares of company stock worth $3,038,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

