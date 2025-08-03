Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,280 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.14 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

