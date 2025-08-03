Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,492 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Futu by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Futu by 2,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Futu by 2,723.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America boosted their price target on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.82.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

