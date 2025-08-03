Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 726 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Shares of AUGW stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

