Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 726 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of AUGW stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile
The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.