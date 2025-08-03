Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LINE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lineage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lineage by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 266,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lineage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 79,219 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 10,949 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $491,938.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,501.38. This trade represents a 45.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 11,500 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. This trade represents a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980 over the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lineage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINE opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Lineage’s payout ratio is currently -65.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lineage from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lineage from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

