EULAV Asset Management Sells 7,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

