F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

FFIV opened at $307.43 on Thursday. F5 has a 52-week low of $184.80 and a 52-week high of $334.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.54.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5 will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.32, for a total value of $382,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,521,672. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,309. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after acquiring an additional 312,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $316,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 15.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $280,835,000 after buying an additional 141,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,693,000 after buying an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

