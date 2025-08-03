Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 69,449 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 802.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $153.53.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.