Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $10,399,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 62,292 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.