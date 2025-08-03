GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $93.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,777,000 after purchasing an additional 342,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

