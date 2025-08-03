Geneva Partners LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.29.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.