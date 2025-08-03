Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

