Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $33.77 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

