Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,441,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,832 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $89,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,562,000 after purchasing an additional 788,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,351,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 781,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,872,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,666,000 after acquiring an additional 414,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,824,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,204,000 after acquiring an additional 418,013 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

GPK stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.73. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

