GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $151,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 12.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 37.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 58,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 21.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $72.54 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.