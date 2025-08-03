GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $713,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

