GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $642,000 Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.26 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

