HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in City by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in City in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in City by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

City Stock Performance

City stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. City Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. City’s payout ratio is 38.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at $922,269.22. The trade was a 26.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,949.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,625 shares of company stock valued at $321,993 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

