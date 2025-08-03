HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $282.50 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $290.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7828 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.