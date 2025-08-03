Holley’s (HLLY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Get Holley alerts:

HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Holley

Holley Price Performance

Holley stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. Holley had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 994.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.