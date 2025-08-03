Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

